Tom Brady Hints at Possible NFL Return

We're not saying he's a patriot, but if recently retired QB Tom Brady was needed back into action, he might just answer the call.
During an episode of his SiriusXM show Let's Go! on Feb. 7, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, was asked by his co-host Jim Gray about making a possible return to the game he loves.
"[Michael Jordan] came back. Muhammad Ali came back," Gray said. "Mike Tyson came back. So inevitably, some quarterback's going to get hurt or not perform at the level and it's gonna start in July in training camp. It's gonna go again in September and probably again in October and November. How are you gonna entertain those thoughts? And would you ever consider that?"
The seven-time Super Bowl champion kept his fans guessing with his response, replying, "You know, I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision."
While Brady acknowledged, "I don't know how I'll feel six months from now," he said doesn't expect to reverse course after announcing his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1. Still, allowed the athlete who spent 22 seasons leading teams down the field, "I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be with you there, Jim."
Besides, he meant what he said in his announcement about focusing his "time and energy" on other things, including wife Gisele Bündchen, 41, and kids Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9, and John, 14, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.
"Our family is my greatest achievement," he wrote. "I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."
Listen to the full episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast here.