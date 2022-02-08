Former Yale Football Player Kyle Mullen Dead at 24 After Navy "Hell Week"

U.S. Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen died and another candidate was hospitalized in California after successfully completing Hell Week, "the first phase of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway," the Navy recently confirmed.
According to a press release, both U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, who'd been assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, had been taken to the hospital "several hours" after they and their Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class had completed Hell Week on Friday, Feb. 4. Per NBC News, SEAL candidates undergo a number of high intensity training exercises while having little chance to sleep during Hell Week.
"The Sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms," the press release continued, "and were transported to receive emergency care."
One candidate, whose name was not revealed, was taken to Naval Medical Center San Diego and is in stable condition, the press release noted. The other—Mullen from Manalapan, New Jersey—was taken to Coronado Hospital in Coronado, Calif., a release stated, where he was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m. that day. He was 24 years old.
"The cause of his death is currently unknown," the release continued, "and an investigation is underway."
After learning of Mullen's death, Rear Admiral H.W. Howard III, commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, expressed his condolences to Mullen's family.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen's family for their loss," he said in a press release. "We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle's BUD/S classmates."
In addition to being a U.S. Navy SEAL candidate, Mullen was an athlete. He was on the Monmouth University football team and previously played for Yale University, where he was named team caption in 2018 and was a Second Team All-Ivy League selection as a junior, according to his bio.
At Manalapan High School, one of his Monmouth bio continues, he played football and basketball and was a six-time letter winner. He also was named his football team's MVP.
"We are all saddened by the unfortunate passing of Kyle Mullen," Monmouth Head Coach Kevin Callahan wrote in a statement on the team's Facebook page."As a member of our 2019 championship team, he will be remembered not just as a excellent player, but also as an excellent person and a great teammate. He was highly motivated on the field, but his maturity, intelligence, and concern for his fellow teammates is what stands out about Kyle. On behalf of President Leahy and the entire Monmouth University community, we wish to offer condolences to the Mullen Family on their loss."