Former Yale Football Player Kyle Mullen Dead at 24 After Navy "Hell Week"

U.S. Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen died and another candidate was hospitalized in California after successfully completing Hell Week, "the first phase of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway," the Navy recently confirmed.

According to a press release, both U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, who'd been assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, had been taken to the hospital "several hours" after they and their Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class had completed Hell Week on Friday, Feb. 4. Per NBC News, SEAL candidates undergo a number of high intensity training exercises while having little chance to sleep during Hell Week.

"The Sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms," the press release continued, "and were transported to receive emergency care."

One candidate, whose name was not revealed, was taken to Naval Medical Center San Diego and is in stable condition, the press release noted. The other—Mullen from Manalapan, New Jersey—was taken to Coronado Hospital in Coronado, Calif., a release stated, where he was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m. that day. He was 24 years old.

"The cause of his death is currently unknown," the release continued, "and an investigation is underway."