Kristen Stewart Scores First-Ever Oscar Nomination for Spencer

Kristen Stewart is officially an Oscar nominee!

The actress scored her first-ever Academy Award nomination on Feb. 8 for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the film Spencer. Stewart is up for the honor in the Best Actress In A Leading Role category against Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz and Nicole Kidman.

It was just a few months ago, in late 2021, that Stewart dished exclusively to E!'s Daily Pop about taking on the role of the late royal. "I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," she said during the Oct. 27 episode. "I didn't have a pre-conceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."

Over time, Stewart was able to capture the essence of Diana, as well as her signature voice.