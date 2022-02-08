Kristen Stewart Scores First-Ever Oscar Nomination for Spencer

Kristen Stewart is officially an Oscar nominee!
The actress scored her first-ever Academy Award nomination on Feb. 8 for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the film Spencer. Stewart is up for the honor in the Best Actress In A Leading Role category against Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz and Nicole Kidman.
It was just a few months ago, in late 2021, that Stewart dished exclusively to E!'s Daily Pop about taking on the role of the late royal. "I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," she said during the Oct. 27 episode. "I didn't have a pre-conceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."
Over time, Stewart was able to capture the essence of Diana, as well as her signature voice.
"She's somebody that reached out behind many layers of oppression and could not be invisible in the way that they wanted her to be," Stewart noted. "She was so apparently there. And when I say 'they,' I mean the royal family. She was a larger presence than anyone ever needed her to be, in order to uphold this ideal of what the monarchy represents."
As Stewart explained on Daily Pop, the "most moving parts" of Diana were when she was being a mom to Prince William and Prince Harry. "I am not a mom yet," she continued, "but I know that feeling of someone looking up and suddenly going, 'My mom could kill you. Don't mess with her, because she'll kill you.'"
"That's normal. That's the way moms are," Stewart noted. "It's nice to know the most moving aspects of the movie are not her singular unique position or how isolated she was, or how hard it was to understand her. It's the parts that are like, 'Yeah, that's me and everyone who has a mom or is a kid,' and that's everyone in the world."
Be sure to check out the 2022 Oscars when they air live on March 27.