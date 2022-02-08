Leslie Jones Explains Why 2022 Beijing Games May Be The "Last Olympics" She Live Tweets

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Leslie Jones may be calling it quits on her popular Olympic commentary.

The former Saturday Night Live star has been hilariously live tweeting her way through the last few summer and winter games, and now, just days into the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Leslie said she's thinking she may be done for good.

"I'm starting to feel like this should be my last olympics I live tweet," she shared in an Instagram post on Feb. 7. "I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them."

While she acknowledged she may sound like just "another celebrity bitching," Leslie explained that she's just being passionate about the games.

"I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know ya'll love it," she continued. "But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me."