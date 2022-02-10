See the Stars Take Over Los Angeles For Super Bowl 2022

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion "Out of Her Element" in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Let the celebrity sightings kickoff.

While sports fans get pumped up to see their favorite players from the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl, pop culture lovers will have the same opportunity to see their favorite celebrities taking part in the American pastime.

Whether you're there for the athleticism or the artistic talent, the game on Sunday, Feb. 13, will be one to remember. Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton will first sing the national anthem before kickoff at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Then, several award-winning R&B and hip-hop artists will take the stage at halftime, with a powerhouse line up including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

But before game day, the football festivities began with several star-studded parties in L.A. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, John Mayer headlined a "Small Stage Series" concert at the Hollywood Palladium, hosted by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.