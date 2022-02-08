Where Armie Hammer Stands With Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers After His Rehab Stay

New details are emerging about Armie Hammer's relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.
As E! News last reported, the Call Me by Your Name actor was said to be "doing great" following his stay at the Florida treatment facility, according to a statement from his lawyer in December.
His attorney didn't say when exactly Hammer departed the center but confirmed he had "left" the facility about six months after Vanity Fair reported that he had begun his stay. In June 2021, three anonymous sources told the outlet that Hammer checked into a facility to treat his "drug, alcohol and sex issues."
Now, a People report has surfaced claiming that Hammer and his estranged wife, Chambers, are "figuring things out as a couple" despite their breakup in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.
While Hammer and Chambers are working on their co-parenting relationship, sources tell E! News that they're not currently reconciling. One source with knowledge of the situation exclusively tells E! News, "They are not back together."
The former couple is, however, in touch due to their co-parenting dynamic with daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 4. "They are in communication," the insider says. "They are focused on the kids and they are making co-parenting work."
A second source, who is close to Hammer, tells E! News that "they are co-parenting and that's the extent of their relationship."
A third source with knowledge of the situation echoes this.
Chambers, who is the founder of Bird Bakery, has kept active on social media by sharing videos of her children in the Cayman Islands. In January, she shared a video of Ford wearing yellow rubber gloves in the kitchen, writing, "I cook, he cleans." She also spent Halloween with her little ones at the British West Indies locale, posting a pic of Harper as Evie from the Descendants and Ford as a NASA astronaut.
Back in July 2020, she and Hammer announced their breakup with matching statements. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they said at the time. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."
The pair noted "our children and relationship as co-parents" will remain a top priority.
About nine months later, in March 2021, Hammer was accused of rape by a woman going by the name Effie. His attorney responded with a statement to E! News, which read in part, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
By June, three anonymous sources told Vanity Fair he had left the Cayman Islands, where he was staying during the COVID-19 lockdowns, and entered a treatment center to address his "drug, alcohol and sex issues."
Just days before E! News reported that he left the center, Chambers shared photos of herself completing a half marathon. She captioned the shots, "Taking a conference call during a half marathon is prob a good indication of not going fast enough."
Hammer next appears in Death on the Nile, out Feb. 11.