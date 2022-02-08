Must-Have Hair Styling Tools If You Can't Afford the Dyson Airwrap

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're like us, your TikTok For You Page is approximately 75% videos of people showing off their Dyson Airwrap.

Although we continue to find ourselves watching every tutorial in its entirety, mesmerized by the revolutionary tool's ability to produce '90s supermodel locks in a matter of minutes, two things are holding us back. One, the styler continues to sell out, and two, the $549 price tag.

Whether you're on the waitlist to score the Airwrap or you're not in the position to spend that much money, we found eight dupes that will help you achieve a voluminous mane for a fraction of the cost while you manifest the real thing.

Scroll below for our picks!