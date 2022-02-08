The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 5 of Clayton Echard's Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This episode of The Bachelor continued the cast's visit to Houston, Texas. After Clayton Echard handed out those roses, they all headed to Toronto, Canada. Gabby Windey got her first one-on-one date with Clayton, which included a Bachelor staple: the helicopter ride. The girls roasted each other (and Clayton) during the group date. And then, there was the highly-anticipated two-on-one date with Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi.

There was no shortage on drama or great clothes. If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details.