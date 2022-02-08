See Machine Gun Kelly's "Celibate" New Selfies

Watch : See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time

"All I Know" is that you need to see Machine Gun Kelly's latest selfies!

The 31-year-old musician—who also goes by the Blonde Don—shared a series of photos to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 7, with a thumb-stopping one word caption. Despite his proclivity for PDA with Megan Fox, he cryptically wrote "celibate" on the six-photo post.

The selfie series kicked off with a picture of MGK, real name Colson Baker, in a black sweater that reads "SEX" in crystal lettering. The Instagram post also features a close up shot of MGK's neon yellow nails with matching neon yellow, leopard biker shorts. The selfie series concluded with video clips of MGK before he took the stage on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Nev.

Showing off his impeccable style, the singer received a heavy amount of praise in the comment section.

"The fits on 10," wrote former Vine star and YouTuber Taylor Caniff.