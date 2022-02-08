Pete Davidson Officially Calls Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"

Putting a label on it.
Pete Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the very first time. The Saturday Night Live star, 28, dropped the GF title while discussing how he handles his life in the spotlight during an interview with People.
"I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Pete said in the interview published on Monday, Feb. 7. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside."
He added, "So I don't do much."
Despite being photographed nearly every time the goes out, Pete shrugged off any stress about being in the spotlight, saying that his rising fame has virtually "zero" impact on his day-to-day life.
"Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," he shared. "But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."
E! News reported in mid-November that Kim, 41, and Pete were officially dating, following weeks of romance rumors and nine months after she filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares four children.
Since going public with their romance, the couple has been spotted on a slew of outings, including a pizza date in Los Angeles and a trip to the movie theater in Pete's native Staten Island, N.Y.. They even took a romantic trip to the Bahamas together to kick off 2022.
In January, a source close to Kim told E! News that Kim and Pete were "both super into each other" and that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has fallen hard for the comedian.
"She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is," the source said. "She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."
The source added, "They are really happy with where things are."
While Kim has not yet publicly referred to Pete as her boyfriend, her ex has. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye claimed that he was recently "stopped" at the gate of Kim's family house—his former home—by her security team after picking up their children from school.
He said, "I'm hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to."
However, another source at the time told E! News that the accusation was false. "Pete has never been to the house. He has never met the kids," insider said in January. "Kim has set boundaries. It's her house. Kanye can't just come over unannounced."