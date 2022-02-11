Dustin Lynch's New Music Will Have You Embracing the Party 24/7

Watch : Dustin Lynch Reveals He Wanted to Become a Surgeon

Dustin Lynch has been "Thinking ‘Bout You."

The country music singer knows that the coronavirus pandemic forced his fans to cancel their plans and stay away from life's great pleasures like concerts and large gatherings. But as Dustin releases his fifth studio album, Blue in the Sky, on Feb. 11, the Nashville resident hopes his music gives listeners permission to drink and party safely again.

"That was the driving force behind all of the songs," Dustin exclusively shared with E! News. "We weren't on the road. We weren't touring…I was at my farm in Tennessee, outside a lot working hard so doing life like that was new for me. It wasn't all travel and hustle and bustle. It was more laid back and I just feel like this album and the contents of this album reflects that."

Dustin missed his group of friends who love to hang out on the water, drink and end a night with a casual house party. Thanks to songs like "Tequila on a Boat" featuring Chris Lane, listeners are able to get a taste of Dustin's life while also embracing some sunshine of their own.