Bella Hadid and More Stars Send Love to Instacart Worker Who Saved a Man's Life

TikTok isn't only a place where you can go for dance videos. Sometimes, it has stories that restore your faith in humanity.
That was the case when Jessica Higgs, a shopper for the popular grocery delivery service Instacart, revealed that she recently saved a man's life while on the job. In an emotional TikTok video that has since gone viral, Jessica tearfully recounted how she was delivering food for a woman who was ordering on behalf of her elderly father. Upon arrival at the customer's home, she realized that the man was in trouble.
"I'm going the extra mile for this customer like I always do, but for whatever reason, this time I was going even further," she said in the video. "You're not supposed to go inside someone's house, but I used my judgment and I brought the groceries inside and I put them down wherever he wanted me to put them, and you're not supposed to but I did."
According to Jessica, the man "looked sick" and she suspected that it may have been a result of a gas leak in the house. Before completing the delivery, Jessica said she messaged the daughter her suspicions, telling her that "I was in there maybe five feet and I got dizzy."
"I said, 'There's got to be a leak,'" she recalled, adding that she believed the dad "might not be doing good because of this leak."
Later on, Jessica said, the daughter responded and confirmed that there was indeed a gas leak at her father's house. According the screenshot Jessica shared, the woman said she sent her son to check up on the elderly man when a leak was discovered. The woman told Jessica the tip about the propane tank "definitely saved my dad and my younger son's life!!!!"
Clearly, many TikTok users were moved by Jessica's story. In the comments section, Bella Hadid praised her selfless actions and wrote, "You are not 'just an insta cart worker'!!!!!! U R helping people every single day in ways u probably don't even know."
The supermodel added, "Thank U for being U!!!!!!"
Meanwhile, Dove Cameron commented, "i don't have words for how much this moved me. i'm so grateful that you exist."
Other celebrities who hailed Jessica as a "hero" included TikToker Zachariah Porter and YouTube star Chris Klemens.
In a statement to E! News, Instacart said, "We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others. This story touched our hearts and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica."
Amid the outpour of support, Jessica also said on her TikTok page that the "CEO of instacart has reached out."
She added, "Everyone deserves kindness."