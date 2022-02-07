Bella Hadid and More Stars Send Love to Instacart Worker Who Saved a Man's Life

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

TikTok isn't only a place where you can go for dance videos. Sometimes, it has stories that restore your faith in humanity.

That was the case when Jessica Higgs, a shopper for the popular grocery delivery service Instacart, revealed that she recently saved a man's life while on the job. In an emotional TikTok video that has since gone viral, Jessica tearfully recounted how she was delivering food for a woman who was ordering on behalf of her elderly father. Upon arrival at the customer's home, she realized that the man was in trouble.

"I'm going the extra mile for this customer like I always do, but for whatever reason, this time I was going even further," she said in the video. "You're not supposed to go inside someone's house, but I used my judgment and I brought the groceries inside and I put them down wherever he wanted me to put them, and you're not supposed to but I did."