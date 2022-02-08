Greek Chic Is the Latest Home Design Trend to Take Over TikTok & Instagram

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking to give your space a makeover? Just take a cue from the home design trends circa 700-480 B.C.!
From colorful busts of Greek goddesses to Venus de Milo candles and column side tables, the ancient greek aesthetic is beginning to make its rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Perhaps it's Gen Z's required reading of The Odyssey in school or people waking up to their inner god or goddess that is influencing the Hellenistic-inspired revival. Regardless, we love the ancient Greece design concept because it's surprisingly affordable to achieve.
Below, we rounded up everything you need to make your house or apartment look greek chic!
Pantheon Dome Bookends
Give your books the Hellenistic treatment with these Pantheon bookends! To really achieve the Greek aesthetic, we recommend adding in some texts by Homer or Euripides.
Classical Greek Statue Decor Woman Bust Home Decor
Add a pop of color to your bookshelf or sideboard with this Greek statue! It also comes in white, gold and yellow.
Sappho Bust Lamp
Up the ambience of your reading nook or bedside table with this bust lamp.
CoasterStone Absorbent Stone Greek Key Coasters
While they likely did not have matcha lattes in ancient Greece, you can put yours on one of these Greek key coasters.
Venus de Milo Statue Candle
How stunning are these candles modeled after the famous Venus de Milo? They'll make any tablescape look that much more sophisticated.
Bust Ceramic Side Table
Now this side table is the definition of Greek chic! Whether you have a neutral or an eclectic color scheme going on, this table will fit in nicely.
Ancient Greece Gold White Wallpaper
Choose from a variety of applications and finishes and give your walls the ultimate Greek makeover. This wallpaper would make a great accent wall!
Pop Art Ancient Sculpture
While this sculpture might not line up the ancient Greek time period, it does capture the Hellenistic revival's overall aesthetic. We love the humorous ice cream cone detail!
Berdine Greek Key Table
Add some Greek motifs to your space with this glass table!
Medusa Metal Wall Decor
Hang this metal Medusa fixture inside or outside, but be careful to not look at her too closely. We wouldn't want you or your guests turning to stone!
Gabriella Pot
Decorate your patio or table with a few of these Greek-inspired pots. They'll make your plants look a bit more chic even when you forget to water them!
Athena Statue Print
This print will make a nice addition to any gallery wall.
Hollywood Regency Greek Key Pattern Gold and White Credenza
Give your dining room a regal touch with this beautiful credenza covered in a Greek key pattern.
Les Muses 3 Print
This modern take on ancient art will certainly add a fun flare to any bare wall.
Grecian Bust Table Lamp
Now this is a lamp! The linen shade paired with the Grecian bust will not only up the style factor of your place, but it'll elevate the overall ambience.
Vintage White Plaster Column Pillar
Put a Greek bust or a stack of ancient texts on top of this beautiful white plaster column that doubles as a side table.
