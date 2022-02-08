Greek Chic Is the Latest Home Design Trend to Take Over TikTok & Instagram

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking to give your space a makeover? Just take a cue from the home design trends circa 700-480 B.C.!

From colorful busts of Greek goddesses to Venus de Milo candles and column side tables, the ancient greek aesthetic is beginning to make its rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Perhaps it's Gen Z's required reading of The Odyssey in school or people waking up to their inner god or goddess that is influencing the Hellenistic-inspired revival. Regardless, we love the ancient Greece design concept because it's surprisingly affordable to achieve.

Below, we rounded up everything you need to make your house or apartment look greek chic!