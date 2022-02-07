Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick and Husband Chris Larangeira Break Up Again

We've got a situation along the Jersey Shore.
E! News can confirm that Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from Angelina Pivarnick last month in Monmouth Country, N.J., after two years of marriage. Because Angelina has not responded as of Feb. 7, the filing remains active.
It's the latest twist for a couple who has faced breakup rumors for more than a year. Back in January 2021, Angelina originally decided to file for divorce 14 months after their wedding was filmed for the MTV series. The filing was ultimately dismissed in July as the pair tried to work on their relationship.
But as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers know, the couple has struggled to get back on track amid trust issues and other factors like what Angelina labeled as a "nonexistent" sex life.
"We'll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Angelina shared in a June episode of the MTV show. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang—no one wants to bang."
She continued, "I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."
More recently in the Feb. 3 episode, Angelina met with a psychic who predicted she would leave her husband in the coming months.
Though it wouldn't take a clairvoyant to see that the pair's honeymoon phase didn't last long, with Chris deciding to move out roughly a year after their November 2019 vows, or right before celebrating the holidays with his wife.
"We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother and it's been a few weeks now," she shared in a June episode. "Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his ‘Merry Christmas to my wife' card, he wanted to see that card ripped up. He wanted to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. For him to do that to me over a fight is just not fair."
Chris, however, appeared on an episode and told the cast he hadn't moved out, but simply "slept at my mother's house a couple of times."
The Sun was first to report the divorce news.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.