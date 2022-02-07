Exclusive

Taylor Swift Spotted for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing in NYC

Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift's family! The singer was recently seen stepping out with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, during a group outing in Brooklyn.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 07, 2022 9:42 PMTags
FamilyMusicSightingsTaylor Swift
Watch: Taylor Swift CLAPS BACK at "F--ked Up" Comment

Walkin' through a crowd, the village is aglow—it's Taylor Swift with her squad in tow!

The 32-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a family outing on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Brooklyn, N.Y. In E! News' exclusive photos, Taylor can be seen carrying a large notebook and a keyboard in her arms as she made her way out of a building with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

For the occasion, Taylor was bundled up in an oversized coat, dark jeans and black Oxford shoes. She accessorized her look with tan socks that matched her leather crossbody bag. The "Cardigan" artist and the rest of the group all wore protective face masks while stepping out onto the sidewalk.

The sweet family reunion comes three months after Taylor's last public sighting, when she was photographed in November attending a Saturday Night Live after-party. At the time, the pop star was joined by pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as they celebrated her latest appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show.

photos
Taylor Swift & Squad at SNL After-Party

A month later, Taylor rang in her 32nd birthday in a joint party with fellow musician Alana Haim. Though the star-studded affair was a private one, the pop star later shared snaps of the festivities on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30."

So, how's life for Taylor these days? Scroll on to see photos from her family day out in the Big Apple.

TheImageDirect.com
Bundled Up

The "Cardigan" artist kept warm in an oversized coat as she stepped out in Brooklyn on Saturday, Feb. 5.

 

TheImageDirect.com
Swift Exit

Taylor was seen leaving a building with a large notebook and keyboard in hand.

TheImageDirect.com
Taylor's Squad

The pop star was joined by her family for the outing.

 

TheImageDirect.com
Family Matters

Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, was seen following the singer as they made their way outside.

TheImageDirect.com
Perfect Match

Coordination never goes out of style! Taylor matched her tan socks to her leather crossbody bag.

TheImageDirect.com
Welcome to New York

The group looked windswept as they hit the pavement.

Trending Stories

1

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App

2

See the Kardashians Celebrate Birth of Kylie and Travis' Baby Boy

3

Stormi's a Big Sister: See the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner's Daughter

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App

2

See the Kardashians Celebrate Birth of Kylie and Travis' Baby Boy

3

Stormi's a Big Sister: See the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner's Daughter

4

Anatomy of a Dating Nightmare: The Tinder Swindler

5

Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2