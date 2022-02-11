How Servant's Nell Tiger Free Brings the Mysterious Leanne to Life

Watch : Apple TV's "Servant" Season 3 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

It's no easy feat to portray a former cult member, but Nell Tiger Free makes it look effortless in the Apple TV+ series Servant, executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

And it turns out the role of Leanne really is that easy for the English actress to play. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Nell remarked that the simple act of dyeing her blonde hair brown is all it takes to revive the character. "It's like Leanne's back," she remarked. "I've unlocked her and she's back again."

Even Nell is amazed by the process, saying, "It's interesting how quickly your brain can code switch from something so small."

It certainly helps that the cast is relatively isolated from the outside world while filming, with Night and series creator Tony Basgallop rarely taking viewers beyond the confines of Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell's) Philadelphia home. Nell shared that they film on a soundstage for "such concentrated, intense periods of time," it makes Servant feel like its own "world."