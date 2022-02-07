This Free People It Girl Shacket Is Worth the Splurge

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you stay up-to-date on what's trending, you've probably noticed every it girl's wardrobe includes at least one shacket (shirt jacket). We're seeing this Free People shacket in particular everywhere lately.

As a Los Angeles resident, I've noticed girls wearing this jacket almost every time I leave my apartment, and I always love how it's styled. That's a testament to how versatile this jacket is. The neutral colors it comes in allow you to throw it on over virtually any outfit, making it a must-add to your closet. This piece is so easy to dress up or down. Pair it with blue jeans and a white t-shirt for a day look, or throw it over your black crop top and add some heeled black booties for the perfect going out 'fit.

Free People tends to run a bit pricier, but the quality and look of their products never disappoint. This shacket is definitely worth the splurge, as it's not going out of style anytime soon and you can wear it with so many different outfits. Check it out below, including ten dupes from Nordstrom, Pacsun, Amazon and more that are just as trendy and versatile but under budget.