This Free People It Girl Shacket Is Worth the Splurge

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you stay up-to-date on what's trending, you've probably noticed every it girl's wardrobe includes at least one shacket (shirt jacket). We're seeing this Free People shacket in particular everywhere lately.
As a Los Angeles resident, I've noticed girls wearing this jacket almost every time I leave my apartment, and I always love how it's styled. That's a testament to how versatile this jacket is. The neutral colors it comes in allow you to throw it on over virtually any outfit, making it a must-add to your closet. This piece is so easy to dress up or down. Pair it with blue jeans and a white t-shirt for a day look, or throw it over your black crop top and add some heeled black booties for the perfect going out 'fit.
Free People tends to run a bit pricier, but the quality and look of their products never disappoint. This shacket is definitely worth the splurge, as it's not going out of style anytime soon and you can wear it with so many different outfits. Check it out below, including ten dupes from Nordstrom, Pacsun, Amazon and more that are just as trendy and versatile but under budget.
Free People Ruby Jacket
The Free People Ruby Jacket comes in multiple gorgeous colors, but we're especially loving the camel color pictured above and this neutral pink.
LA Hearts Blaire Cropped Shacket
This shacket from Pacsun is a cropped version of the trend. It looks so expensive, but it's on sale for under $42!
BP. Oversize Cotton Blend Shirt Jacket
The gorgeous neutral color of this shacket from Nordstrom is giving us all the same versatile vibes as the Free People one!
Astylish Women Casual Coat Long Sleeve Shacket Shirts Jacket with Pockets
Cute shirt jacket from Amazon with pockets? Immediately yes!
BlankNYC Sherpa Shacket
If you're looking for something a bit more unique and cozy, this sherpa version of the trending style is perfect for you! The best part? It's almost 50% off.
Oversized Cozy Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch has been killing it with their styles lately. We love this neutral shirt jacket to stay warm all winter long.
Fleece Button-Front Shacket
This jacket comes in so many fun colors. You'll make a statement while staying warm and comfortable.
Treasure & Bond Mixed Media Seam Cotton Blend Shirt Jacket
This adorable jacket comes in two gorgeous neutrals plus a baby blue color if you want something a little more unique.
ASOS DESIGN belted shacket in cream
We love the belt on this shirt jacket for a super flattering look!