Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Shay Mitchell! In a heartwarming announcement, the Dollface star revealed that she is expecting her second child with Matte Babel.

By Kisha Forde Feb 07, 2022 8:44 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesPregnanciesCeleb KidsCelebritiesShay Mitchell
Watch: Shay Mitchell Shares Thoughts on Marriage, "PLL" Reboot & More

Shay Mitchell is getting ready to welcome another dollface into her family.
 
On Feb. 7, the 34-year-old actress—who shares 2-year-old daughter Atlas with Matte Babel—revealed the news in a heartwarming Instagram post featuring her bare baby bump. Shay, who opened up to her followers about the passing of her grandmother the week before, referenced her concurrent experiences in a touching caption.
 
"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life," she wrote alongside a series of photos featuring her current pregnancy. "It is also my most challenging season to date. I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."
 
She continued, "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

In October 2019, the actress gave birth to Atlas with her longtime love, Matte. Earlier that year, Shay opened up about suffering from a miscarriage before welcoming their rainbow baby.

"I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time," she said of keeping her second pregnancy under wraps. "It didn't go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App

2

See the Kardashians Celebrate Birth of Kylie and Travis' Baby Boy

3

Stormi's a Big Sister: See the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner's Daughter

Of course her little Atlas was worth the wait.
 
"It's just been so incredible," she told E! News in March 2021. "And everybody feels this, but I've never known a love like this. Just to see her pick up the different mannerisms and see a little bit of Matte and see a little bit of myself in her." 

Gushing about the joys of motherhood, Shay continued, "I'm just like, ‘This is it. This is it.' It's just so much fun." 

No wonder she was eager to embark on the motherhood journey once more.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App

2

See the Kardashians Celebrate Birth of Kylie and Travis' Baby Boy

3

Stormi's a Big Sister: See the Cutest Pics of Kylie Jenner's Daughter

4

Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

5

Anatomy of a Dating Nightmare: The Tinder Swindler