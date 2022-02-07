Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of the industry's top managers.

According to multiple reports, Management 360 partner Chris Huvane died of an apparent suicide on Feb. 6 after a long battle with depression. He was 47. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.

"We are devastated beyond words this morning. Chris was simply ‘the best of the best,'" the remaining partners at Management 360 said in a joint statement to Deadline on Feb. 7. "A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him."

"It's an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends," the statement continued. "We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward."

Most recently, Huvane's client list included Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Chris Messina, Henry Winkler, Julianne Moore and Zach Braff.