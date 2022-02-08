Is Shanae Ankney the Best Bachelor Villain to Date? Vote Now!

Watch : "Bachelor" Alum Jesse Palmer Talks "Dream" Return as Host

Love her or hate her, Shanae Ankney is making a splash on season 26 of The Bachelor.

During the Feb. 7 episode of the ABC dating competition, Shanae proved that she's a formidable force by once again convincing Bachelor Clayton Echard that she wasn't the sole source of drama among the women. The new episode picked up with Shanae's peers complaining about the 29-year-old recruiter's behavior the night before, in which she crashed a group date, accosted the other ladies and threw a trophy into a pond.

Clayton, confused by all the drama, asked the group date participants to explain what went down when he wasn't there. What they shared painted Shanae in a negative light, which forced the Bachelor to pull her aside and give her a talking to.

"This has been very challenging for me," he told Shanae. "It is creating more turmoil in the house, and I don't want this to be a hostile environment."

Clayton then urged Shanae to apologize, making it clear that if she didn't, she'd be sent home.