Succession's Nicholas Braun Explains Why Cousin Greg Puts Up With Tom's Bullying

The friendship between Succession's Cousin Greg and Tom Wambsgams is toxic at best.

For a long time we questioned why Greg, played by the lovely Nicholas Braun, put up with his boss' weird threats and insults. Even congress members were shocked to hear that Tom, played by Matthew Macfadyen, wrote in an email to Greg, "You can't make a tomlette without breaking a few greggs."

One could reason that Greg simply has no backbone as he was raised outside of the Roy empire. But his grandfather Ewan Roy (James Cromwell) is hardly a softie. So, what gives?

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Nicholas explained that it all comes down to Greg's precarious position in the Roy family. "I think people put up with a lot of punishment in order to get what they want," he said. "In this family, I think everybody learns how to take punishment. Greg witnesses everyone kind of getting slapped around by Logan (Brian Cox) or changing positions or stabbing each other in the back, so I think his tolerance kind of goes up."