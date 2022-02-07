Midge Gets Dragged Off-Stage in New The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Trailer

Watch : Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

Get in your seats, the show is about to begin!

On Feb. 7, Prime Video released the trailer for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The comedy series, starring Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein, returns on Feb. 18, with two new episodes dropping every Friday. And this time, change is in the air.

This season, "Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," according to the series description.

And with guest stars including Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, John Waters and Jason Alexander, there's a lot to look forward to.

"You know what's great about me?" Midge asks Susie (Borstein) in the trailer. "It's when I'm me. Every single show I'm gonna say exactly what's on my mind."

The trailer continues with Susie telling Midge that they're "going out," but before doing so, Midge has to grab a hat.

"Do not change your wardrobe, it's fine!" Susie yells. "It's just a hat," Midge replies.

"It's never just a hat," Susie says.

And just like that, we have never related to a scene more.