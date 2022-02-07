See Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon's Baby Boy Make His Live TV Debut

Watch : Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Introduce Baby on Live TV

A family first.

Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's newborn baby boy Dawson just made his adorable TV debut live on E! News' Daily Pop! During the Feb. 7 interview, the new parents showed off their bundle of joy (dressed in a Jonas Brothers onesie no less) while sharing exclusive scoop about their first few weeks as a family of three.

Jared gushed of parenthood, "It's honestly better [than I imagined]," while Ashley admitted, "It's Easier. Is that bad to say?"

Jared added, "He's awesome. I mean parenthood is just very fulfilling, I don't know how else to describe it early on."

Ashley gushed, "He truly just eats, sleeps and poops right now. So we'll just stay in the same spot for three hours."

Jared continued, "There will be times where I'm in the other room or he's not on my chest or I'm not holding him for a couple of hours, and I can feel that there is something is missing, and I realize it's because I haven't held him in a while."