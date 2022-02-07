Pete Davidson Admits He's "Very Hittable" in Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

In an upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Hellman's, Pete Davidson himself teases that he understands why someone would want to tackle him head-on.

Is Pete Davidson tackling more than just the subject of mayo?
 
Well, a few fans are raising their eyebrows after Hellman's dropped their upcoming Super Bowl commercial starring the Saturday Night Live star. In the almost minute-long ad, football coach and former linebacker Jerod Mayo is seen tackling various people in a lighthearted effort to prevent food waste. The spot ends with Pete—who is currently dating Kim Kardashian—being thrown to the ground by the football star. After Mayo apologized for the hoist, Pete responded, saying, "I get it. I'm very hittable."
 
He's heard it before, after all. Last month, Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West spoke about the comedian in his single, "Eazy," rapping, "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

It seems as though Kanye isn't taking to Kim's new romance well. Almost three months after she and Pete shared a playful kiss during her SNL debut, the dad of four told Hollywood Unlocked, "How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?"

photos
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's L.A. Outing With Khloe

Not that it bothers Kim and Pete. They are enjoying their budding romance to the fullest, with a source previously telling E! News that they're "both super into each other."

"[Kim] has fallen hard," the insider shared. "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She's doing things she hasn't done in years, and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates." Per the source, "She's getting to know Pete's friends and he's getting to know hers. They are really happy with where things are."

Sounds like Kim and Pete may be well on their way to the end zone. For even more of the best Super Bowl ads ever, scroll on..

YouTube
Hellmann’s "Mayo Tackles Food Waste" (2022)

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson found himself being tackled, quite literally, in this hilarious Hellman's ad centered around preventing food waste.

Youtube
Coca-Cola "Big Game" (2014)

The ad celebrated scenes from American life, but caused quite the controversy when "America the Beautiful" was sung in different languages.

YouTube
Budweiser "Puppy Love" (2014)

This commercial shows us the power of true friendship.

YouTube
Dannon Oikos Full House Reunion (2014)

We died seeing our three favorite guys Danny, Jesse and Joey in this Full House reunion!

YouTube
Doritos "Time Machine" (2014)

Most kids set up lemonade stands—but not Jimmy! In this adorable ad, the young boy scores a bag of Doritos after setting up a "working" time machine.

 

Youtube
Ellen DeGeneres & Beats Music (2014)

Watch the talk show host  "get down" in this hilarious rendition of some of our most favorite childhood fairytales.

Youtube
Seinfeld Reunion (2014)

This Jerry-George reunion for Seinfeld's new web series had us wild! We're sad this is probably the last of the duo's reunion, but we're glad it happened.

Youtube
Dodge Ram "Farmer" (2013)

This ad pays tribute to the late broadcaster Paul Harvey and associates tough work with a Dodge Ram.

Youtube
Volkswagon "The Force" (2011)

This cute ad shows a miniature Darth Vader using the Force to turn on this Volkswagon Passat.

Youtube
Chrysler & Eminem (2011)

The ad shows the glories of Detroit, while featuring the city's very own rapper in a Chrysler 200.

YouTube
Google "Parisian Love" (2010)

The power of the search engine was conveyed through only visuals in this romantic ad.

YouTube
Snickers "Betty White" (2010)

Betty White takes a tackle in this comical ad.

 

YouTube
Old Spice "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like" (2010)

This commercial won an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial.

YouTube
E-Trade Baby (2008)

And cue the takeover of the company's iconically creepy, yet cute talking babies.

YouTube
Reebok "Terry Tate: Office Linebacker" (2003)

"You kill the Joe, you make some mo'." You'll want to think twice before you walk away with the last cup of coffee without starting a new pot.

YouTube
Budweiser "Wazzup" (2000)

WAZZUPPPPPP... apparently, nothing much.

YouTube
Monsters.com "When I Grow Up" (1999)

This commercial tugs on the heartstrings of childhood dreams.

YouTube
Budweiser "Bud-weis-er" (1995)

Marco. Pol..nope! It's "Bud" and "weis" in this froggy 1995 ad.

YouTube
Pepsi Cindy Crawford (1992)

The young Crawford downs the soft drink in the sexiest way possible.

YouTube
Apple "1984" (1984)

Inspired by George Orwell's novel 1984, the commercial was directed by Ridley Scott and is set in a dystopia.

YouTube
Coca-Cola "Mean Joe Greene" (1979)

Mean Joe Greene makes this fan's day after a refreshing Coke.

