Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She's Dating Again After Split From Ex Steve Lodge

Watch : "RHOC" Star Vicki Gunvalson Talks Family, Love & Marriage

Spotted: Vicki Gunvalson whooping it up in Las Vegas.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was enjoying a night out at the Kings of Hustler strip club on Saturday, Feb. 5, and E! News was on the scene to get the latest on her life as she begins a new chapter following her split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge.

"I am good. I turned the page," Vicki exclusively revealed to E!. "I am going to be 60 next month and I am looking forward to the last third of my life, whatever that may be and I am just trying to carry on. I thought Steve was my forever guy, he obviously wasn't, so now I have got to carry on."

The former couple called it quits back in September, two years after they got engaged. Then, earlier this month, Steve announced his plans to marry schoolteacher Janis Carlson.

Vicki, meanwhile, is "literally trying to get my feet back on the ground."