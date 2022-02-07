Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Bonds With "Strong Angel" Amanda Kloots

Watch : Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

The grief community is one no one wants to be part of, but once you're in it, you don't feel so alone.

It's a sentiment Amanda Kloots is making sure Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo understands. "New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in," Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero died of complications caused by COVID-19 in July 2020, captioned a Feb. 6 selfie with Rizzo. "So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on."

The sentiment is mutual. "If I'm going to be in this club, I'm grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side," Rizzo commented, later raving about "strong angel of a human" Kloots on Instagram Story. "Her insight is incredible and helpful. Love you already @amandakloots."

The outing comes a little under a month after Saget, on his stand-up comedy tour, was found dead inside a Florida hotel room. Hours earlier, Rizzo unknowingly, had her last conversation with her husband. "I think I said, 'I love you dearly.' And he said, 'I love you endlessly,'" she recalled to Hoda Kotb on the Jan. 20 episode of Today. "And I said, 'I can't wait to you tomorrow.'…It was just all love."