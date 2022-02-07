Get $108 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Products for Just $38

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When there's a good deal on Peter Thomas Roth skincare products, it's a must-shop situation. Peter Thomas Roth has some of my favorite skincare products, from the peel-off masks to the under eye patches, Peter Thomas Roth always comes through. That's why I'm so happy about the brand's ongoing buy one, get one free sale in honor of Valentine's Day.

Here's how it works: if you buy something from this list, you will get another item (from the list) for free if it's of equal or lesser value. Basically, if you're buying two things from the list, the cheaper one is free. The only "problem" is that the offer doesn't apply to every single Peter Thomas Roth product, but there are plenty of standout products in that line-up.

If you're not sure what to buy, Peter's Picks For The Girl is a four-piece bundle full of top-notch products. The set has a $108 value, but you can get it for just $38. And if you want, you can get two of them, which means you'll get $216 worth of skincare products for $38. This is a great price for just one of these products, let alone four (potentially eight). If you want to know more about why this set is an essential purchase, keep on scrolling.