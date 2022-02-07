See the Kardashian Family Celebrate Birth of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2nd Baby

He's here!
Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Feb. 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the news on Instagram Feb. 6 by posting a picture of the newborn's hand along with his birthdate and a blue heart emoji, with the recording artist dropping a series of heart emojis in the comments section.
Afterwards, her family members took to social media to celebrate the little one's arrival. "Mommy of two life," sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote underneath the post. Mom Kris Jenner also called her new grandson an "Angel Pie." In addition, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian expressed their excitement through emojis, with the SKIMS creator sharing an angel and a heart and the Good American founder posting several hearts.
Their friends also sent along congratulatory messages. Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote, "We love you baby!!" And Malika Haqq wrote, "AMEN." Stassie Karanikolaou added, "Angel baby."
Kylie and Travis are already parents to Stormi Webster, who just turned 4 the day before the baby's arrival. And during a round of Vogue's "73 Questions" last fall, Kylie said her daughter was "very excited to be a big sister."
Unlike her first pregnancy in which Kylie didn't announce the baby news until after Stormi's birth, the makeup mogul confirmed that a second baby was on the way after reports spread in September. In a 90-second video posted to YouTube, Kylie shared everything from footage of her and Travis finding out the pregnancy test results and attending doctor's appointments to clips of Stormi hugging her baby bump and giving the sonogram to Kris as they told her the news.
"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby!" Kris said in the video. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."
Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie continued to keep fans updated by sharing her cravings, photos from her baby shower and her advice for new moms.
But in November, tragedy struck at Travis' AstroWorld concert in Houston. Police said the crowd at the show "began to compress towards the front of the stage," resulting in panic and injuries. A Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences report indicated that 10 concertgoers died from compression asphyxia and listed the manner of death as an accident.
"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Travis tweeted at the time. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."
In December, Kylie wrote on Instagram, "As 2022 is approaching I've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."