Compact Exercise Machines That Will Fit In the Tiniest of Spaces

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that we're a little over a month into 2022, may we ask how those New Year's resolutions are going?
If you're already a certified gym rat and are crushing your fitness goals, we bow to you. But if you're struggling to find a way to work out that feels less like work, we understand the struggle all too well. Whether getting to the gym is the hardest part for you or wanting to stay safe while breaking a sweat is your biggest concern, we found some great exercise machines to help you break a sweat from the comfort of your own home. The best part? They won't take up a ton of space!
From treadmills that can fit under your couch or bed to home gyms you can hang on the wall and folding exercise bikes that double as work desks, we rounded up 13 exercise machines that will allow you to get your summer body without ruining your room's aesthetic or taking away precious square footage.
Scroll below for our picks!
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T1407M Foldable Manual Walking Treadmill
This non-electric treadmill is a steal! Thanks to a smooth, non-slip belt, you can safely power walk or get in a light jog between meetings or errands. Additionally, it has a foldable design that can fit in your closet when you're not using it. Need some convincing? Check out one of the 2,639 five-star reviews on Amazon singing its praises!
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine
If you don't have a bay or lake nearby, you can still row your way to your summer body with the help of this foldable rower. It has a digital monitor that displays the time, count, count total, calories and scan functions. Plus, the pivoting foot pedals, foam handlebars and cushioned seat will keep you comfortable.
Windaze Under Desk Treadmill
Take a work call while getting your steps in! This compact treadmill, which can fit under your desk, has 0.5 to 4 MPH speed levels, 12 different programs and two workout modes. It even has wheels for easy transport!
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E902 Air Walk Trainer Elliptical Machine Glider w/LCD Monitor
Target your legs, abs and arms with this budget-friendly elliptical! It has a 30-inch stride length and LCD monitor that displays time, count, total count and calories. Plus, it folds up for easy storage.
FlexiSpot Home Workstation
FlexiSpot is TikTok's favorite way to multitask! It's a two-in-one exercise bike and standing desk that will motivate you to get some movement in while working at your computer. Among it's many cool specs, FlexiSpot has a user-friendly adjustment lever and quiet pedals.
Tonal
Imagine having a live-in personal trainer and an entire gym that takes up less than two feet of wall space! Well, Tonal made it happen! The at-home gym offers thousands of live and on-demand workouts such as strength, high intensity, yoga, mobility and cardio that tailor to your body's specific needs. Tonal also offers finance options starting as low as $63/month, which is cheaper than most gym memberships!
Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper Stair Stepper
With over 12,700 five-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this mini stair stepper! It works to tighten over 20 different core muscles and only takes up a little over a foot of space.
Brrrn Board
Brrrn Board is a personal favorite of ours! Use the compact slide board to tone, sculpt and improve balance while having a ton of fun in the process. Brrrn's on-demand video library has hundreds of engaging workouts taught by expert instructors to help you get in shape from the comfort of your living room. Not to mention, it's relatively lightweight and can be stored under your couch or bed when not in use. Score $30 off any board or bundle with code: BOARD30!
Daiwa Felicity Compact Square Exercise Bike
Binge-watch your favorite shows, scroll on TikTok or make phone calls while you pedal your heart out! This hands-free bike is super easy to store, and it offers an adjustable seat height.
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
Jog or power walk from your living room with the help of this folding treadmill! Among its many must-have features, the shock-absorbing treadmill has a powerful and ultra-quiet 2.25HP motor to keep neighbors and roommates happy while you crush your fitness goals.
Fusion Motion Portable Gym
While this isn't a machine, it's a great alternative to traditional home gyms that are pricey and take up a ton of space. Whether you're looking to tone or build muscle, you can use this multifunctional board to perform 200+ unique exercises like high-intensity resistance curls or weighted squats.
The Mirror
In terms of compact home gyms, nothing is quite as chic as The Mirror! While it looks like a piece of home décor, this sleek mirror offers a variety of sweat-friendly live and on-demand classes, from boxing to cardio to yoga and everything in between. You can customize your workout and music and track your progress via an app on your phone. Enjoy free shipping and installation with code: FEBRUARY22!
The Essentials Kit
Do the perfect squat every time with The DB Method! The unique machine works to shift the weight into your hips therefore allowing direct access to your glutes, which will help you achieve the perfect peach in time for summer.
Ready for more reasons to get your sweat on at home? Check out these top-rated fitness products on Amazon under $30!