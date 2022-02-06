Amy Schumer Shares Heartfelt Post About Parenting That's All Too Relatable

Many parents will be able to relate to Amy Schumer's latest Instagram post, especially nowadays.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, the comedian shared a photo of herself sitting on what appears to be the floor of a kids' gym with her and husband Chris Fischer's 2-year-old son Gene, their first child, with a heart emoji covering his face. She wrote, "Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to."
She continued, "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!! [red heart emoji]"
Schumer received a slew of supportive messages, including from fellow celeb parents.
"Omg it's how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool @amyschumer," wrote The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, mother of Elvis, her 2-year-old son with late husband and Broadway star Nick Cordero.
Queer Eye star Tan France, wrote to Schumer, "Yep, that's exactly how it is and feels. It's beautiful and terrifying."
The reality star and husband Rob France welcomed their first child, son Ismail, last July through a surrogate.
Broad City's Ilana Glazer, who gave birth to her first child last summer as well, commented, Perfectly said and helpful to hear."
Debra Messing, mother of 17-year-old son Roman, wrote, "There's no cure," adding a red heart emoji.
Singer Carnie Wilson, mom of daughters Lola, 16, and Luciana, 12, commented, "Every deep feeling you thought you felt in your past is totally SQUASHED by the love meets total terror for your kids!!!! I get it!!!!!!!!! But the blessing of laughing with them and seeing them turn into their own self is remarkable!!!"
Lucifer alum Lesley Ann Brandt, mother of 4-year-old son Kingston, commented, "The accuracy of this post."
America Ferrera, mother of son Sebastian, 3, and 21-month-old daughter Lucia, wrote, "Amen."
"It's the best and the hardest job," wrote Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who shares sons William, 14, and Jasper, 12, with husband and country singer Brad Paisley. "Sounds like you're doing it right!"