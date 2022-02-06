Amy Schumer Shares Heartfelt Post About Parenting That's All Too Relatable

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Many parents will be able to relate to Amy Schumer's latest Instagram post, especially nowadays.

On Sunday, Feb. 6, the comedian shared a photo of herself sitting on what appears to be the floor of a kids' gym with her and husband Chris Fischer's 2-year-old son Gene, their first child, with a heart emoji covering his face. She wrote, "Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to."

She continued, "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!! [red heart emoji]"

Schumer received a slew of supportive messages, including from fellow celeb parents.

"Omg it's how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool @amyschumer," wrote The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, mother of Elvis, her 2-year-old son with late husband and Broadway star Nick Cordero.