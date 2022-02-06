Jennifer Garner Dishes About First Kiss While Celebrating Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Honor

Jennifer Garner received an extra sweet treat this weekend.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Alias actress, 49, was honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals theater troupe and dished all about her first kiss, according to People.
Inspired by her film Yes Day, the students held a Q&A session. There, they asked Garner about a variety of topics, including the details of her first kiss, which she fondly recounted.
"It was a guy named Matt Crittenden. He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I've worn proudly ever since," Garner said, per the outlet. "I was 18!"
While attending the event, the actress admitted that she wished that she had brought along her eldest daughter, Violet. "It didn't even occur to me to bring my 16-year-old today because she had school and a debate tournament," she said. "Now, I so badly wish she was here! I'm kind of a geek of a mom in that way."
Garner shares Violet and younger children Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
In addition to the Q&A, the day-long festivities at Harvard saw Garner attend a parade around the famed university's campus, get lovingly roasted by its students and enjoy a dinner together before receiving her Pudding Pot.
With the award, she joins an impressive list of actresses including Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington and Viola Davis, who received the honor remotely last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"As a talented actor and philanthropist, Jennifer is a role model to all of us at Hasty Pudding Theatricals," Man and Woman of the Year coordinator Jacqueline Zoeller said in a statement. "It is so wonderful to celebrate her in this exceptional year with the organization's return to the stage."
Garner isn't the only entertainer to be recently honored by the theater troupe. Earlier this week, Jason Bateman also received his 2022 Man of the Year honor, joining an illustrious list of fellow actors including Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt.