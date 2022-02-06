Prince Charles Honors Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee and Welcomes Her Proposed Title for Camilla

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to The Throne

Thanks Mum!

After Queen Elizabeth II expressed her "sincere wish" for Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as "Queen Consort" when he takes the throne, the Prince Of Wales released his own statement honoring his royal mother while paying tribute to his "daring" spouse.

"On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years, he said in a statement Feb. 6. "The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

He continued, "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

Charles' message was released on the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day, known as her Platinum Jubilee.