Get to Know the U.S. Olympic Figure Skaters Who Will Have You Jumping for Joy

It may be the Winter Olympics, but the athletes are turning up the heat on the competition.

With the 2022 Beijing Games well underway, fans have already watched their favorite sports stars face off in a number of events, including hockey, ski jumping, luge and curling, just to name a few.

And, of course, you can't forget about figure skating. From axels and salchows to spins and spirals, there are so many magnificent moves to see. And whether you're a fan of singles and pair skating or more into ice dancing and the team event, there's something for everyone.

There are 16 members on the U.S. figure skating roster. And while some are gliding into the games for the very first time, others are jumping back into the competition for another shot at the gold.

Not familiar with every individual out on the ice? Don't freeze up! E! News is here to melt away those concerns.