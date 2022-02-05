Tom Holland "Would Love" an Amazing Spider-Man 3 With Andrew Garfield

Watch : Tom Holland & Zendaya WARNED Against Dating

Spidey supporting Spidey!

Fans went wild when they watched Tom Holland come face-to-face with his Peter Parker predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now, the British actor, 25, is hoping to see Garfield suit up as Spider-Man again. While no such movie project has been announced, during an interview with ComicBook.com's Marvel Podcast Phase Zero, Holland gave the idea of a potential Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring the Golden Globe winner his wholehearted support .

"I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was kind of able to make amends with the character and studio to kind of win the general public back," he said on Feb 3. "That scene when he saved Zendaya, like the fan reaction was so speculator."

He added, "So should Sony decide to do that, they would have my full support and, obviously, so would Andrew."

Garfield, the second actor to play Spider-Man in a film, made his debut as the Marvel superhero in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and reprised his role in a sequel two years later.