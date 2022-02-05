Awkwafina Addresses "Blaccent" Controversy and Quits Twitter

Watch : Awkwafina Says She Typecasted Herself Before "The Farewell"

Awkwafina has re-addressed her "Blaccent" controversy is leaving Twitter, where she has received the harshest criticism.

The Golden Globe-winning comedy actress, comedian rapper and star of the hit movies Crazy Rich Asians and Oceans 8, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings announced her exit from the social media platform on Saturday, Feb. 5, following years of accusations of allegedly using African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in her music and some of her movies and for alleged cultural appropriation.

"Well, I'll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist," Awkwafina tweeted. "To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You're in my heart always."

The 33-year-old star added, "I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn't drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don't tell you to kill yourself!"