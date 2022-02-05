Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional Recalling a Fan's Concert Sign at Her First Tour

Fan appreciation!
Jennifer Lopez got teary-eyed while appearing The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as she recalled a touching moment from a fan while on tour.
In her new film Marry Me, out Feb. 14, Lopez plays a pop star who spots a concertgoer (Owen Wilson) holding a sign that says "Marry Me" and the two end up tying the knot on stage. While promoting the romantic comedy, the "Let's Get Loud" singer was asked if she remembers any standout signs from her own concerts.
While the 52-year-old superstar admitted she's never received a marriage proposal at a show, she did recall being moved by one sign from a fan on her first tour, which she called "very memorable."
"I went on tour pretty late in my career," Lopez explained in the Feb. 4 interview. "I didn't go until I was in my 40s and I had kids and everything like that. I had never done a proper world tour."
She continued, "I remember this woman holding up this sign ‘I've been waiting 14 years.' She said, ‘I've been waiting for 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman that I am today.'"
Tearing up, Lopez shared with host Jimmy Fallon that the touching moment serves as a reminder of just how much reach she has as an artist.
"You don't realize that your music is touching people," she said. "You think you're just doing this thing and you don't realize that until you tour the world and people come up to you."
She added, "I would do the meet-and-greets and they would show me tattoos of my name on their back and so I'm like, ‘What is happening here?'"
As for whether there is another marriage in her own future, Lopez —who is currently hot and heavy with former fiancé Ben Affleck—has said she would be open to the idea.
"Yeah, I guess," she said during a November appearance on NBC's Today show. "You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been." The Wedding Planner star jokingly added, "I've been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent."