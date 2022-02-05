Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment About Rihanna's Baby Bump Photos After Fans Have Questions

Watch : Rihanna Goes Instagram Official With Her Pregnancy!

Gigi Hadid, do you know something we don't about Rihanna's pregnancy?

That's what many fans wondered after the supermodel and mother of one commented on the pop star and fashion designer's Feb. 2 post containing her first personal photo of her baby bump, as well as media pics of partner A$AP Rocky kissing her as she bares her belly in NYC, which were released Jan. 31 and marked her official pregnancy reveal.

"Three angels," Gigi wrote, adding a crying face, a pleading face, and pink heart with an arrow emoji.

Fans were shook.

"Did Homegirl say twins," asked user @taylorrenee.0711, while many others asked the same question.

Gigi, who has modeled for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand, later clarified in another comment, "I just caught word of this commotion [laughing emoji]. Meant rih / rocky / baby lol."

Gigi's comments and response were first highlighted by the @commentsbycelebs account.

Rihanna, who kept her pregnancy private until recently following months of speculation, had captioned her pic, "How the gang pulled up to black history month." The 33-year-old mother-to-be has not commented on whether she is expecting more than baby.