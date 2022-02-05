Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Controversial Tweet About NYPD Officer's Funeral

Watch : Susan Sarandon Can't Get Enough of Her E! Gift at 2017 Emmys

Susan Sarandon has apologized for her controversial comments about a NYPD officer's funeral, following a backlash.

"I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera's funeral," Sarandon wrote on Feb. 4. "I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time."

The Monarch star continued, "I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and [Wilbert] Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving."

In her now-deleted tweet, Sarandon had shared a post from journalist Danny Haiphong that included a photo of thousands of police officers lined down Manhattan's 5th Avenue in honor of Rivera, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute call. He had captioned the pic, "I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like."