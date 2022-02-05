Shaun White to Retire After 2022 Olympics, His "Last Competition"

Watch : Shaun White Reveals SPECIAL Gift From GF Nina Dobrev

Olympian Shaun White is ready to retire from competitive snowboarding after the current 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the U.S. athlete and world's most famous snowboarder made a major career announcement during his fifth Olympic Games.

"This has all had its amazing glow to every single decision and every single competition because I've decided this will be my last Olympics," White said at the men's snowboard halfpipe press conference, held in the city of Zhangjiakou. "I've given it my all. There have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. But through all that, I feel I've got stronger and better."

The 35-year-old athlete, who won halfpipe gold medals at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Olympics, has signaled before that this would be his last Olympics. But at the press conference, he went further.

"I think this is will be my last- well, it will be my last competition," he said, "which is pretty special too."