J.Crew’s Weekend Sale: Score Up to 80% Off Must-Have Sweaters, Shoes, Sunglasses & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've finally made it to the weekend! To celebrate the first weekend in February, we've got a sale we know you're going to love.
J.Crew is holding a sale where you can save up to 50% off weekend-ready styles for women, men and kids. To make things even better, you can also take an additional 50% off sale sweaters and shoes. All you have to do is enter the code SALETIME at checkout to receive your discount.
Just so you know how amazing that sale actually is, you can get their best-selling turtleneck sweater in Supersoft yarn (originally $98) for as low as $24. You can even snag these $248 pair of gorgeous Italian-made suede pumps for just $47 right now. That's about 80% off the original price!
Good news is, those aren't the only jaw-dropping discounts you'll find this weekend. Many of their fan-fave clothing, boots and accessories are on sale as well. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.
J.Crew Stretch Wool Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater
Throw on this classic cable-knit sweater from J.Crew can you'll immediately look 10 times more put together. According to J.Crew shoppers, it's so cozy, it's the kind sweater you'll want to wear every day. It's on sale right now for just $45. Sizes and colors are selling out fast, so we recommend snapping this up while you can.
J.Crew Gwen Lug-Sole High-Shaft Chelsea Boots in Leather
Now's you chance to score J.Crew's shopper-fave Gwen Lug-Sole Chelsea boots for an insanely good price. These come in dark nutmeg (our personal fave) and black. They're originally $278, but this weekend they're on sale for just $73. Over 1,500 people have their eye on these, so we wouldn't hesitate to get your hands on a pair for yourself.
J.Crew Relaxed-Sleeve Boatneck Sweater
This oversized sweater is highly versatile and can be worn all throughout the season and beyond. It comes in four colors: white, pale pink, pale mocha and navy. We love its casual, relaxed vibe, and that price can't be beat!
J.Crew Elsie Suede Pumps
If you're looking for an amazing deal, we've got one right here! These gorgeous suede pumps were made in Italy and feature a slightly curved 3.5-inch heel and pointed toe. They're originally $248, but right now they're on sale for just $47. That's over 80% off!
J.Crew Cabana Oversized Sunglasses
J.Crew's best-selling oversized Cabana sunglasses come in a variety of fun colors and patterns like this all coral pair that we're kind of obsessed with. According to reviewers, they're excellent shades that hold up really well. Right now they're on sale for $56.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Chino Pant
We all need a cool pair of relaxing pants, and J.Crew took their iconic slouchy boyfriend silhouette and made a chino version. They're perfect for work, weekend errands or a nice casual outing. They come in five colors including navy, natural and desert sand. You can score these today for over 30% off.
J.Crew Rollneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew's timeless rollneck sweaters are made of a "magical mixture" of merino wool, alpaca and stretch make this piece super soft. We love the pretty heather peony color, but you can get this in four other colors as well.
J.Crew Wide Leg Sweater Pant
These wide leg pants are just as soft as any sweater you'd find at J.Crew, and they're so super chic too! According to one shopper, these look really good with cropped sweaters. They're originally $98, but you can snag one today for just $36. Amazing!
J.Crew Small Montauk Tote with Crossbody Strap
J.Crew's fan-fave Montauk tote has a cute little sister! The small canvas Montauk tote is perfect for carrying around everywhere, but is still roomy enough to fit the everyday essentials.
J.Crew V-neck Cotton-Cashmere Cardigan Sweater
Whether you're lounging around at home or going on a coffee run, this cozy oversized classic cardigan from J.Crew will keep you nice and warm. Sizes range from XXS to XXXL, and you can get this in four colors.
J.Crew Ribbed Cutaway Tank
Time to stock up on tank tops! J.Crew's ribbed cutaway tanks come in 12 colors and are on sale for as low as $9 today. Such a great deal! Don't miss out.
Looking for more fab deals to shop? Check out The Best Deals on KN95 & N95 Face Masks Right Now.