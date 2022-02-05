Take 50% Off Lingerie, Loungewear and More From Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter what you're wearing, you can feel like your most empowered, savage, confident, fashion-forward self if you have some Savage x Fenty lingerie on underneath. Rihanna's clothing brand has disrupted the lingerie industry and redefined sexy with edgy, high-fashion styles at affordable price points in a wide range of sizes.
From those everyday essential pieces to that special occasion lingerie, Rihanna has you covered with an extensive assortment of styles. Whether you're restocking your lingerie drawer or preparing for Valentine's Day, you need to check out the current Savage x Fenty sale. You can save 50% sitewide and get two bras for just $29.
Savage x Fenty has underwear, loungewear, robes, bras, lingerie, boxers, and more at a major discount during this can't-miss sale.
Savage x Fenty Savage X Satin Boxers
Once you start wearing satin boxers, you won't go back. Add some luxury to your everyday life with these... in every single color.
Savage x Fenty Forever Savage Legging
Rihanna really thought of everything, didn't she? Yes. there are Savage x Fenty leggings. These have a high-rise waist and they come in a few colors. Many customer reviews advised that you should "size down" when you order these.
A happy shopper said, "I did not even like leggings, until now. I slipped these on and they felt smooth against my skin, not too tight on my tummy, but not so loose they were falling down, and they breathe in all the right places. Also, it didn't hurt that as soon as I stepped out of the room, my hubby said "wow, you look great." Mhmm yep, I plan to buy a few more."
Savage x Fenty Ribbon Writing Lace Teddy
This lace teddy is a total mood. It even has the words "bite me" etched into the lace.
Savage x Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lightly Lined Lace Balconette Bra
This lilac color is everything of the sort. The balconette bra has lightly lined, padded cups.
"The Best Bra EVER! My first time ordering from Savage X Fenty and I am in LOVE!! I had no idea the style, fit and price were this great. It is one of the best bras I have and I am ready to throw out all others and replace all of my undergarments with Savage x Fenty," a customer gushed.
Savage x Fenty Floral Lace & Mesh Bralette
This lace and mesh bralette is made from eco-friendly, soft fabric.
A customer said, "So comfortable yet sexy. I'm so in love. I feel like I'm wearing nothing yet it looks sooooo good. I wish I knew my size beforehand so I would've gotten a size smaller but it still looks nice."
Savage x Fenty Glossy Flossy Brazilian
These are just perfect for Valentine's Day.
Savage x Fenty Savage X Satin Boxers
Here's another style that's so festive for Valentine's Day.
Savage x Fenty Tagged by Savage High-Leg Bikini
Go bold with these vibrant, lime green panties.
Savage x Fenty Fluff It Up Slip
This fluffy slip dress strikes the ideal balance between cozy and sexy.
Savage x Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Teddy
A black, lace teddy has so much more range than you've ever realized. Of course, it's a classic staple for your lingerie drawer, but this would also work under a black blazer with some faux leather leggings and heels.
While you're shopping for lingerie, here's our list of our favorite stores to get the best pieces for Valentine's Day.