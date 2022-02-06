Celebrating TV's Best Comedies With Black Stars—Which You Need to Watch ASAP

Watch : "Dreamgirls" & Black History Month: E! News Rewind

We've found your next TV obsession. Or, in reality, your next eight TV binges.

All month long, E! News is celebrating Black History Month, and what better time to highlight some of the Black excellence that has been dominating the small screen. First up is Abbott Elementary, which is Mindy Kaling-approved and has teachers feeling so seen. The ABC series, created by A Black Lady Sketch Show alum Quinta Brunson, follows a group of passionate teachers as they try to help their students in an underfunded school.

And, as Brunson told E! News back in December, the show was inspired by her mom, who was a school teacher in Philadelphia before retiring. "This is a comedy. I want [viewers] to come be with our teachers," she shared. "I want them to laugh with our teachers...Now, if they look at the show and say, 'That's really messed up! They shouldn't have to do that to get their job done,' that'd be awesome."