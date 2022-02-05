Don’t Miss These 40% Off Deals on Celeb-Worn Jewelry From Frasier Sterling

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I am all too familiar with the disappointment of spotting a celebrity in a cute outfit, picturing all the fun I would have in that same look, taking screenshots to figure out where the pieces are from, and then ultimately realizing that a $700 tank top just isn't in my budget. If you love fashion and pop culture, you probably know how this feels.

That's why it's so exciting when you track down the styles to realize that you can actually afford them. Last summer, I was watching Bachelor in Paradise, wondering where Demi Burnett got this cute choker necklace with heart-shaped pearls. When I found out it was from Frasier Sterling, I clicked "add to cart" immediately. And that's when my love of Frasier Sterling really took off and I kept on shopping... a lot.

Frasier Sterling has jewelry, accessories, and loungewear to suit every style. If you prefer, timeless, gold jewelry, you can get that. If you want something fun and unusual, Frasier Sterling has so many options at super reasonable prices. After getting my shop on, I became very familiar with the brand and I started to notice it everywhere on all of my favorite celebs.

I have seen so many photos of Bella Hadid rocking these heart-shaped hoop earrings, and it turns out they're from Frasier Sterling. I've watched makeup tutorials with Rihanna wondering about her chic gold choker necklace, discovering that it's also from Frasier Sterling. Then, I realized that Kendall Jenner has worn that same necklace. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Addison Rae, Emily Ratajkowski, Halsey, Kaia Gerber, and Delilah Hamlin are just some of these stars I've seen wearing pieces from Frasier Sterling.

Frasier Sterling is already available at such an affordable price point, but the shopping experience just got even better for E! readers. You can get an exclusive 40% discount when you shop at this link and use the promo code EONLINE40 at checkout.