The Truth About Dating Rumors Between The Weeknd and Simi Khadra

Amidst a new wave of dating rumors, The Weeknd is likely thinking, "Here We Go… Again."

The "Blinding Lights" singer, 31, set the Internet on fire with speculation this week over whether or not he's dating fellow musician Simi Khadra, 28, after they were reportedly spotted enjoying dinner together earlier this week in Los Angeles.

The reality, however, is a lot less starry-eyed, because a source exclusively told E! News that everything between the pair is purely platonic. "The Weeknd and Simi are not dating," the source said. "They've been friends for years."

Simi is not the only person The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has been linked to over the last few months. The singer—who dated Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid in the past—has found himself facing more speculation into his love life ever since last July, when he was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with Angelina Jolie.