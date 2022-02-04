Taylor Lautner Shares Why His Fiancée "Didn't Say Hi" to Robert Pattinson on a Plane Once

Hold on tight, spider monkey. Taylor Lautner's wedding may be a star-studded affair.
The Twilight alum got engaged to his longtime love Tay Dome in November. Since then, fans have been wondering whether or not the occasion will be brimming with familiar faces like Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's romantic, outdoor nuptials in Breaking Dawn: Part 1.
In an exclusive chat with E! News to promote his latest partnership with Courtyard by Marriott, the 29-year-old actor dished about his wedding plans and revealed that he hasn't necessarily ruled out inviting his former castmates to the nuptials just yet. In fact, he and Tay have yet to nail down the exact number of guests they'd like to attend the ceremony.
"We don't know if we're going to have ten people or two hundred," he said. "So, we're definitely going to have to start thinking about that soon."
However, as Taylor noted, the couple are "definitely ready to party" despite being "such homebodies."
"My fiancée does love a dance floor," he said with a laugh. "So, there definitely will be a good amount of dancing and partying as well."
And while Taylor joked that he's "still trying to get through" how Tay was initially on Team Edward when the Twilight movies came out, his bride-to-be will just have to wait a little longer to be introduced to his onscreen rival. After all, according to Taylor, the registered nurse previously missed her chance to meet Robert Pattinson when she sat next to him on a transatlantic flight but "didn't say hi."
"She was visiting me on the set of a TV show I did called Cuckoo in London," he recalled. "When she got to me, she was like, 'You'll never guess who I was sitting next to on the plane.'"
After learning that Tay didn't approach the British star, who Taylor said "would've loved" the serendipitous encounter, he told her, "Why didn't you say hi?!"
For her part, Tay told E! News that she didn't talk to Rob because it would've sounded "so weird" to introduce herself as "Taylor's girlfriend that no one knows yet." Maybe her walk down the aisle will be her big chance.
Currently, Taylor is partnering with Courtyard by Marriott for the 2022 Super Bowl by celebrating the hotel brand's Super Bowl Sleepover suite and contest winners. The lucky ones will be living out Taylor's "dream" by being the first to wake up in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13, when the L.A. Rams will play against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As an NFL fan, Taylor also had the experience to brush up his skills when he played a kids' football coach in his new Netflix movie, Home Team.
The movie—which was inspired by Sean Payton's personal journey of coaching his own sons' middle school football team—"was like two worlds colliding" for Taylor, as he had previously met the New Orleans Saints head coach when filming the Twilight saga in Baton Rouge, La.
"He was just so sweet," he remembered. "To try to attempt to return the favor, I invited him and his daughter Meghan to the Twilight set and that just kind of started our friendship."
Cut to now, Taylor is in a movie written by Chris Titone, who is dating Meghan. He added, "It's really special for me to be a part of this one."