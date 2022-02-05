Martha Stewart’s Latest TikTok Thirst Trap Does Not Disappoint

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In case you haven't heard, Martha Stewart is posting thirst trap videos on TikTok, and they're equal parts sexy, fun and educational.

As part of her partnership with luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté, Martha released a "Thirst Trap 101" video on TikTok where she revealed her secrets to creating the "perfect selfie." In just a few days, the video has already hit over 1.3 million views.

Today, she released another hilarious must-see video where she reveals the key to achieving a non-cakey makeup look. As you'll see in the video, Martha shares that her "biggest beauty secret" is Clé de Peau's Concealer SPF 27. The brand just re-launched their iconic concealer with added skincare benefits. So if you loved it before, you're going to love it even more now.