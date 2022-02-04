From Tears to Triumphs (and Everything in Between), Here's a Look at the 2022 Olympics' Candid Moments

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

It's time to jump, glide and freestyle your way over to the TV remote, because the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are finally here.

While some of the events began a few days earlier, the Games officially kicked off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4. Athletes from 91 countries marched through the National Stadium. And although the weather was cold, their hearts were warm with pride as they carried their flags and represented their teams.

The Olympics will continue until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20. So, fans will have plenty of time to cheer on their favorite sports stars as they go for the gold in events like figure skating, ski jumping, bobsled and hockey (just to name a few).

Years of training boil down to just a few short minutes on the big stage. From the euphoric smiles that come with taking home a medal to the heartbreaking tears that come with a tough loss, these moments are chock-full of emotion. And, of course, you can't forget about the everlasting friendships documented through iconic selfies with teammates.