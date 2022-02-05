What The Crown Has Gotten Right (and Wrong) About Queen Elizabeth II

Watch : Olivia Colman Gushes Over "The Crown" Star Claire Foy

We're bowing down to this milestone.

On Feb. 6, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee officially begins, as it marks 70 years since the British royal ascended to the throne. And, over the course of those seven decades, the monarch has witnessed everything from political strife to economic recessions to the rise of technology. So, it's no wonder that her long reign inspired Netflix's Emmy-winning series The Crown.

And while the period drama has given those outside the Firm a closer look at Queen Elizabeth's fascinating world, it is a dramatic retelling of her life. Yet, one of the queen's grandsons, Prince Harry, admitted to some of its accuracies. Last year, he told James Corden that the show gives viewers a "rough idea about" royal life, adding, "What that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

As we celebrate Queen Elizabeth's illustrious reign, let's figure out what is fact and what is fiction on The Crown.