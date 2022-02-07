Exclusive

Freeform's Good Trouble Season 4 Just Got a Premiere Date

The Coterie crew is back. E! News is excited to announce that Freeform's Good Trouble, The Fosters spin-off series, will be returning soon for season four. Find out when here!

We're getting into Good Trouble over here at E!

It seems like only yesterday we were tuning in for Good Trouble's season three finale, but five months have actually gone by, so it's time for a much needed update: The Freeform series returns March 9 for season four. And that's not all, as E! News can exclusively confirm that Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig will join the cast as series regulars, with Booboo Stewart also participating in a recurring role.

Quintana stars as Isabella, who, as we know, is a resident of the Coterie and mother to Gael's unborn baby. Newcomer Craig will star as Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background.

Additionally, Stewart—best known for his roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Twilight Saga—plays Luca, an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends.

The Fosters spin–off series follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles' The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.

Returning cast members include Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele and Beau Mirchoff, with Joanna Johnson as showrunner and Jennifer Lopez as executive producer.

"To my sister changing the world," Mariana Foster (Ramirez) says in a nine–second teaser, released on Feb. 7, that promises "all–new trouble" in the upcoming season.

While we wait for the first half of season four of Good Trouble to premiere March 9 on Freeform (available on Hulu the next day), scroll through to check out which shows are premiering in 2022. 

Netflix
Raising Dion (Netflix) - Feb. 1

Raising Dion returns to Netflix for season two on Feb. 1. 

Comedy Central
South Park (Comedy Central) - Feb. 2

Season 25 of South Park will premiere in February on Comedy Central.

RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) - Feb. 4

Sweet Magnolias will return for a second season on Feb. 4.

Jessica Brooks/Hulu
Dollface (Hulu) - Feb. 11

Kat Dennings, Brenda Song and more stars are back in season two of the Hulu series, premiering on Hulu Feb. 11.

Peacock; NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
BEL-AIR (Peacock) - Feb. 13

The new fresh prince of BEL-AIR will be crowned on Feb. 13.

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) - Feb. 18

Mavel tov, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for season four on Feb. 18! 

Josh Stringer/AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 20

The Walking Dead resumes season 11 with a part two premiere on Sunday, Feb. 20. 

NBC
American Song Contest (NBC) - Feb. 21

EuroVision lands in the U.S. with NBC's new competition series American Song Contest, premiering Feb. 21. 

The CW
All American (The CW) - Feb. 21

The CW's All American returns on Feb. 21. 

Eric Liebowitz/NBC
The Endgame (NBC) - Feb. 21

The Endgame series premiere is on Feb. 21. 

NBC
Law & Order (NBC) - Feb. 24

The highly-anticipated revival of the original Law & Order series premieres on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) - Feb. 25

The History Channel's Vikings lands a Netflix spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, starring Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett and Bradley Freegard. The series is set to premiere Friday, Feb. 25. 

20th Television
Animation Domination (Fox) – Feb 27

Get ready because Animation Domination returns with all-new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Paola Kudacki/BBC America
Killing Eve (BBC America) - Feb. 27

Killing Eve's final season will debut on BBC America on Feb. 27.

STARZ
Shining Vale (Starz) - March 6

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear star as a married couple who move to a haunted mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut. The horror-comedy premieres Sunday, March 6. 

The CW
Riverdale (The CW) - March 6

The craziness continues in Riverdale on March 6 with a new night, on Sunday. 

Darryn Lyons/ANL/Shutterstock
The Courtship (NBC) - March 8

NBC's Regency Era dating show The Courtship, previously named Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, will premiere Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

