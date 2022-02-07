Freeform's Good Trouble Season 4 Just Got a Premiere Date

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

We're getting into Good Trouble over here at E!

It seems like only yesterday we were tuning in for Good Trouble's season three finale, but five months have actually gone by, so it's time for a much needed update: The Freeform series returns March 9 for season four. And that's not all, as E! News can exclusively confirm that Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig will join the cast as series regulars, with Booboo Stewart also participating in a recurring role.

Quintana stars as Isabella, who, as we know, is a resident of the Coterie and mother to Gael's unborn baby. Newcomer Craig, who previously starred in The Grand Hotel and General Hospital, will star as Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background.

Additionally, Stewart—best known for his roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Twilight Saga—plays Luca, an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends.

The Fosters spin–off series follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles' The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.